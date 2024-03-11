Centre Notifies Implementation Of CAA Rules

More than a hundred people lost their lives either during the protests or as a result of police actions after the law was passed in Parliament. In the past two years, over 30 district magistrates and home secretaries in nine states have been given the authority to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act of 1955. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' annual report for 2021-22, from April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 individuals from non-Muslim minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship through registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act of 1955.