Assam: Brahmaputra Flowing Over Danger Level At Jorhat's Nimatighat

The Brahmaputra River is again flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Assam’s Jorhat as of Monday, according to the daily flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), while no other river is flowing above the highest flood level.
The report mentioned that three revenue circles in two districts, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh of Assam still remain affected by the floods. Jonai and Sissiborgaon revenue circles in Dhemaji and Chabua in Dibrugarh are reeling from the affects of floods.
According to the report, as of now, a solitary relief camp is operating in Dhemaji’s Jonai which is catering to the needs of 48 inmates including eight children who are still camped there as flood waters continue to disrupt normal lives in these regions.
In the last 24 hours, no human lives were lost and no person was reported missing, added the daily flood report. In addition, no damage was caused property including houses and livestock in the same period.
The report also mentioned that the distributed relief material stood at almost negligible amounts with 0.82 quintals of rice, 0.14 quintals of dal, 0.04 quintals of salt and 4.32 litres of mustard oil was distributed among those reliant on the camps.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the floods caused damages to an embankment in Jorhat’s Teok. The right ring bund of Mudoijan River or Puthinadi in the Chapani Habi Rev Village was damaged to the overflowing river water. Also, in Dhemaji district’s Jonai, a light pole of the power department was damaged at Mohanpur Majgaon Kachari on Saturday after a tree got uprooted due to incessant rains. At Sissiborgaon, two light poles were uprooted, conductor snapped and broken due to continuous rains and water logging at Bauli.
In Dibrugarh’s Chabua, Dhodhia AWC and Dodhia Kuligaon AWC were affected, while a protection bundh was damaged at an already restored guard wall.
Meanwhile, incidents of erosion were reported from Chapar in Dhubri, Tengakhat in Dibrugarh, Bihpuria in Lakhimpur, Laharighat in Morigaon, and Barkhetri in Nalbari, while a landslide was reported in Dima Hasao’s Haflong in the last 24 hours, the report added.