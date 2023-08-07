Assam: Brahmaputra Flowing Over Danger Level At Jorhat's Nimatighat

In Dibrugarh’s Chabua, Dhodhia AWC and Dodhia Kuligaon AWC were affected, while a protection bundh was damaged at an already restored guard wall.

Meanwhile, incidents of erosion were reported from Chapar in Dhubri, Tengakhat in Dibrugarh, Bihpuria in Lakhimpur, Laharighat in Morigaon, and Barkhetri in Nalbari, while a landslide was reported in Dima Hasao’s Haflong in the last 24 hours, the report added.