Assam Flood: Dhemaji Still Battles to Stay Afloat, Over 4K Affected

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district of Assam still remained grim as nearly 4,195 people have been affected by the current wave of flood.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 villages under three revenue circles of the district have been inundated by flood waters and submerged 152.82 hectares of cropland.
Additionally, 1,155 animals have also been impacted by the calamity.
To provide relief to the affected population, a relief camp has been set up, accommodating 48 individuals.
The ASDMA further stated that erosion of side berms and bridge approaches occurred on the PWD route from Dhemaji railway station to Adikolia via Kankobasti, Shantipur, and Jamuguri Panchali, resulting in road damage.