Assam: Brandishing Machete, Miscreants Rob Online Delivery Boy in Tinsukia

Two bike-borne miscreants armed with weapons targeted a youth working on online delivery near Kachijan Forest Reserve in Assam’s Kakopathar locality in Tinsukia district.
The incident took place on Thursday, when the miscreants came before the victim, identified as Pranjal Dutta, an employee of the renowned company ‘Xpressbees’.
According to sources, the robbers brandished their weapons, instilling fear in Dutta, before snatching a sum of Rs 7,000 in cash, along with several valuable goods from an online parcel.
Following the incident, the local police swiftly launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.
Earlier on May 28, Dadara, a locality in Assam’s Kamrup, witnessed a wave of terror as a group of thieves targeted multiple shops, leaving a trail of looted valuables.
The thieves employed various methods to gain unauthorized entry into the establishments. By prying open tin sheets and breaking through ceilings, they managed to breach the security measures in place.
The audacious thieves successfully made off with a significant haul, including cash amounting to Rs 35,000,50, mobile phones, and 20 smart watches. Additionally, other valuable items were also reported missing from the targeted shops.