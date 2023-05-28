Assam: Thieves Strike in Dadara; Multiple Shops Looted, Valuables Stolen

Dadara, a locality in Assam’s Kamrup, witnessed a wave of terror during the wee hours of Sunday, as a group of thieves targeted multiple shops, leaving a trail of looted valuables.
The thieves employed various methods to gain unauthorized entry into the establishments. By prying open tin sheets and breaking through ceilings, they managed to breach the security measures in place.
The audacious thieves successfully made off with a significant haul, including cash amounting to Rs 35,000,50, mobile phones, and 20 smart watches. Additionally, other valuable items were also reported missing from the targeted shops.
Earlier on May 4, three dacoits looted the residence of a businessman in Assam’s Dhemaji district.
The incident took place at Sukapha Nagar in Dhemaji where the three armed dacoits entered the residence of the businessman, identified as Santosh Dutta, and looted cash and gold jewellery worth more than lakhs from his residence.
During the time when they attempted to flee, the businessman’s family courageously was able to nab one of the dacoits and handed over to the police.