Assam: Brazen Motorcycle Theft Occurs In Front of SP Office; Captured on CCTV

In a daring act of theft, a motorcycle was stolen from right in front of the Silchar SP office in Assam on Saturday night.
The victim, Johnny Kansa Banik, had momentarily stopped by the side of the road when the thief swiftly made off with his bike.
According to sources, the entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Authorities are now in possession of footage that may aid in identifying the culprits responsible for this audacious act.
The theft serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and security measures to safeguard against such incidents, even in seemingly secure areas like the vicinity of a police office.