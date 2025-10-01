Assam Breathes a Sigh of Relief, Yet Questions Remain: Who Really Killed Zubeen Garg?

In the wake of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma's arrest, political parties, leaders, and the victim's family have hailed the action as a step towards justice for Assam's popular artist.

The President of All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU), Basanta Gogoi, opined that the arrests are the voice of the people of Assam demanding justice for a long time. We appreciate the Chief Minister's prompt action, which has cooled public outrage. The Assamese populace will keep a close eye on the accused to prevent them from receiving any VIP treatment," Gogoi added. He also called for the government to confiscate Shyamkanu Mahanta's assets and see to it that neither accused can escape jail.".

Assam Minister Atul Bora seconded the demand for tough action. "If Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma are convicted in the tragic death of Assam's legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the law should take its harshest course. The Assamese people want answers, and the clandestine reason behind Zubeen Da's death should be revealed," Bora said.

ATASU, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi also underscored the demand for justice. Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, "This is the power of public opinion. We will remain relentless in demanding truth and justice. #JusticeForZubeen."

On social media, Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi highlighted the gravity of the case. “Shyamkanu Mahanta is a prime accused in Zubeen Da’s death. Look at him – is there even a trace of remorse? Assam’s people have received a small measure of relief today, but vigilance remains essential.”

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya demanded stern action against the accused and their cohorts, reiterating that the public would never pardon the perpetrators of this crime. He also urged the return of any reported alleged conspirators from outside the country, including Singapore, to undergo trial in Assam.

Earlier today, addressing the media, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, appreciated the arrests as a move towards revealing the truth. "It's good that they are arrested. Now the investigation can go further. Whatever happened, we should know. Law will take its own course, and we are hoping justice will be served at the earliest," she stated.

Garima also called for cooperation with the police, highlighting the need for a fast-track probe. "The police are performing their task, and we, the people, will cooperate completely. This is a vital step towards closure for all those who loved Zubeen Da."

It may be mentioned that the arrests have created reactions throughout Assam, as citizens and politicians continue to call for justice and insist that the accused individuals receive the full extent of the law.

As the investigation unfolds, the people of Assam wait anxiously, insisting on transparency and accountability in what has been one of the state's most shocking and lamented tragedies.

