Zubeen Garg’s Mobile Phone Recovered from Manager Siddhartha Sharma During Arrest

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Police have arrested Siddhartha Sharma, the singer’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the Northeast Festival (NEF).

Siddhartha Sharma, who had been absconding since Garg’s death, was apprehended near the Delhi-Haryana border during a coordinated police operation. Authorities recovered Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone from Sharma’s possession, which is considered a key piece of evidence in the ongoing probe. The phone had reportedly been withheld from Garg’s family, with allegations that Sharma had refused to return it following the singer’s death in Singapore, as claimed by musician Shekhar Goswami, who was present at the incident site.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta was arrested at Delhi Airport as he arrived from Singapore. Delhi Police initially took him into custody and subsequently handed him over to Assam Police. Mahanta has been under scrutiny due to his role in organizing the Northeast Festival, where Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform prior to his death.

Both accused were flown to Guwahati early this morning on an Air India flight under heavy security. Upon arrival, they were taken directly to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) residence in Geetanagar, as courts remain closed for Durga Puja. The CJM granted 14-day police custody, after which the duo was escorted to the CID office in Guwahati for further investigation.

SDGP M.P. Gupta of the CID confirmed the arrests, stating that these measures mark a significant step forward in the high-profile investigation, which has captured widespread public attention across Assam and the Northeast.

The 14-day custody will allow the police and investigative agencies to question the accused thoroughly and collect more evidence regarding the circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

