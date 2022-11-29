Assam: Massive Operation Against Illegal Brick Kilns In Kamrup

The district administration of Assam's Kamrup has launched massive operations against illegal and unauthorised brick kilns.

The district administration and police on Monday demolished several unauthorised brick kilns in the Nagarbera area.

According to the district administration, some people were illegally running brick kilns in the area without permission from the government.

Banashree Malakar, Circle Officer of Nagarbera said that the district administration had conducted operations against illegal and unauthorised brick kilns in different locations of the district.

"Earlier, we warned them that, don't run the brick kilns without proper permission from the government, but they didn't follow," Malakar said.

Today we have conducted operations against these illegal brick kilns and demolished several unauthorised brick kilns in the area," Malakar added.

(With Inputs from ANI)