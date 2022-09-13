Assam: Broker Held for Providing License for Cash in Dhubri

A broker was arrested for allegedly providing driving license in exchange for money in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday.

The broker, identified as Rony, used to ask the license appliers to pay them money or the District Transport Offices of Dhubri won’t provide them license.

The locals nabbed Rony and handed him over to the police.

One of the applier said, “I have him a sum amount of Rs. 13,000 before Covid-19 in 2020 but till now I haven’t receive the license.”

The broker alleged that the employees and officers of DTO were also involved in secret understanding with them.

Dhubri Police arrested the broker and took him to the police station.

The investigation into the matter is underway.