Assam: 78 Sacks Of Burmese Supari Seized In Lanka, 4 Held

Assam police on Tuesday seized a huge amount of Burmese supari at Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district.

As many as 78 sacks of Burmese supari were seized from a mini truck that was intercepted near Bamungaon near Udali.

Four persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Nazrul Islam, Narul Haque, Abdul Salam and Nurul Haque.

It is learned that the sacks of the Burmese supari were being smuggled from Hailakandi to Doboka when it was intercepted by police.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the four arrested persons.

Earlier yesterday, a mini truck carrying 40 sacks of smuggled Burmese Areca nuts was seized in Assam’s Cachar district.

According to sources, the bags of areca nuts were smuggled from Mizoram and ‘Kaji’ lemons were spread over to conceal the sacks.

The cost of the areca nuts seized is suspected to be over lakhs. Two accused have been arrested in connection to the seizure.