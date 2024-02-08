Assam

Assam: Brother-Sister Duo Among 4 Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Silapathar

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am today at Silasuti in Silapathar, sources said.
A horrific accident that took place in Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam claimed the lives of four persons including a brother-sister duo on Thursday, reports said.

Reportedly, the brother-sister duo identified as Aza Sukrang (19) and Tileswar Sukrang (22) were standing on the roadside when they were hit by a speeding TATA punch from behind.

The duo were killed on the spot after being hit by the speeding vehicle, reports said.

Further, reports said that the TATA punch also hit a bike bearing registration number AS06AA8394FZ. As a result of this the bike-rider died on the spot.

Reportedly, the pillion rider lost his life while he was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police arrived at the incident side after being informed and the bodies were retrieved thereafter.

