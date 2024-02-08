Assam: Brother-Sister Duo Among 4 Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Silapathar

A horrific accident that took place in Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam claimed the lives of four persons including a brother-sister duo on Thursday, reports said.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 am today at Silasuti in Silapathar, sources said.
Reportedly, the brother-sister duo identified as Aza Sukrang (19) and Tileswar Sukrang (22) were standing on the roadside when they were hit by a speeding TATA punch from behind.
The duo were killed on the spot after being hit by the speeding vehicle, reports said.
Further, reports said that the TATA punch also hit a bike bearing registration number AS06AA8394FZ. As a result of this the bike-rider died on the spot.
Reportedly, the pillion rider lost his life while he was being taken to a hospital for treatment.
The police arrived at the incident side after being informed and the bodies were retrieved thereafter.