Assam: BSF Accuses Miscreants of Attack; Villagers Say Otherwise

The Border Security Force (BSF) has alleged that its personnel were targeted in a premeditated attack by miscreants in Diwaneralga village, South Salmara-Mankachar district, Assam, on the night of March 29.

Advertisment

According to a BSF statement, the attack was orchestrated in retaliation for the force’s intensified anti-smuggling operations in the region.

The BSF claimed that a group of miscreants, fearing further crackdowns, assaulted its troops to deter enforcement efforts. In response, BSF personnel acted in self-defense with "controlled non-lethal fire," reportedly injuring two attackers. The force stated that its personnel exercised "utmost restraint" to minimize collateral damage. The BSF has identified eight individuals allegedly involved in the attack and lodged an FIR at Sukchar Police Station.

Reaffirming its commitment to border security, the BSF warned that any attempt to disrupt peace and security through violence or illegal activities would be met with a firm response. The force emphasized its dedication to upholding the rule of law while ensuring the safety of the local population.

However, a different version of events has emerged from local sources. Residents alleged that BSF personnel from the 150 BN camp at Hatirchar stormed into Dewaner Alga Char at night and brutally assaulted five individuals, including a minor, using sticks and sharp weapons. Among the injured, a 15-year-old boy is reportedly in critical condition and has been referred to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

The incident created widespread panic, with locals rushing the injured across the Brahmaputra River to Hatsingimari District Hospital after a two-hour delay. Reports also suggest that the BSF detained a young man and took him to their camp, with one youth still allegedly in their custody.

Following the incident, Sukchar police visited the hospital and initiated a preliminary investigation. Sources indicate that the victims plan to file an official complaint against the BSF at the Sukchar Police Station.

Also Read: Five Injured in Alleged BSF Assault at Assam's Dewaner Alga Border