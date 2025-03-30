Five Injured in Alleged BSF Assault at Assam's Dewaner Alga Border

In a disturbing incident at Dewaner Alga, a border village in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district, five individuals, including a minor, sustained injuries following an alleged attack by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the 150 BN BSF camp at Hatichar. The incident, which occurred late at night, has sparked unrest in the region.

According to local residents and victims, a team from the BSF camp suddenly entered Dewaner Alga and allegedly assaulted five villagers using sticks and machetes. A 15-year-old boy was critically injured and has been shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment. Four women—Salema Khatun, Suna Banu, Hussainara Khatun, and Jahanara Khatun—also sustained injuries in the attack.

Furthermore, it has been reported that a young man was taken into custody by the BSF and remains in their detention. The incident created widespread panic in the locality, and with the assistance of residents, the injured were transported across the Brahmaputra River in boats to reach the district hospital in Hatsingimari after nearly two hours.

Upon being informed, the Sukchar Police arrived at the hospital and initiated a preliminary investigation. Sources suggest that the victims are planning to file a formal complaint against the BSF at the Sukchar Police Station today.