Assam: BSF Organises Half-Marathon To Celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organised a half marathon in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar distcit along the India-Bangladesh border.

As many as 44 youths and 40 BSF jawans had participated in the event which started from Kakri Para BOP.

"This half marathon has been organised to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Chandra Kant Upadhyay, Commandant of 45 Battalion of BSF said.

He further said that the marathon has been organized with an aim to deepen the the relationship between the BSF and the civilians staying near the border.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

