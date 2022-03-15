Hajo: Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan gets Digital Classroom
In a bid to provide digital competency at the root level, a digital classroom have been devised for classes 1 to 12 at the Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan in Hajo, a village in Amingaon in Assam’s Kamrup district.
The initiative has been taken by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organization (FLO) Northeast in collaboration with Mahila Mangal.
The vision of FLO is to provide digital competency at the grass-root level across Assam.
Providing a digital platform to schools in the village level is a boon in the field of education as the new era has led to rise in digital education all over India.
The inauguration of the digital classroom was done by Chairperson Ms. Suruchi Agarwal and the president of Mahila Mangal Pooja Khemka along with the executive board members.
Members of both the organizations were present at the occasion along with the round table members.
The inauguration was followed by entertaining cultural programs performed by the students of the school.
The Sankardev Sishu Niketan Vidyalaya was built by Guwahati Round Table 235. The construction started in the year 2015 and completed in 2019.
