Hajo: Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan gets Digital Classroom

In a bid to provide digital competency at the root level, a digital classroom have been devised for classes 1 to 12 at the Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan in Hajo, a village in Amingaon in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The initiative has been taken by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organization (FLO) Northeast in collaboration with Mahila Mangal.

The vision of FLO is to provide digital competency at the grass-root level across Assam.

Providing a digital platform to schools in the village level is a boon in the field of education as the new era has led to rise in digital education all over India.

