Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog To Present Budget Today

Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog will be presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Thursday during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Today will mark the fifth day of the budget session in Assam which began on March 10. It is scheduled to carry on till April 5 and will accommodate a total of 14 sittings.

The House will initiate its proceedings today with Question Hour. After that, finance minister Ajanta Neog will introduce the Indian Partnership Amendment Bill in the House.

This will be followed by the tabling of the budget for 2023-24 by the finance minister. According to information received, the budget is expected to be presented after 10.30 am today.

It may be noted that finance minister Ajanta Neog said yesterday that the state budget will be presented on March 16. This came after initially it was expected to be tabled on March 15.

Neog informed that the budget this year will cover socio-economic aspects of the state and it will include some good news for women.

Speaking on previous year’s budget, she said, “Last year attempts were to fulfill the promises made in the nine-month budget. We were quite successful in this regard.”

Earlier in February, the Assam finance minister had said that the budget for the financial year 2023-24 for the state will be realistic.

Speaking on the upcoming budget session of Assam, Ajanta Neog had said, “I am giving my word, this year’s budget is going to be realistic and the capital expenditure will increase”

She further said that last year’s budget of over Rs. 1 lakh crores was made which was the highest ever budget in the state after attaining independence.

Earlier during the ongoing budget session, Ajanta Neog had also announced that the government will be providing 40,000 new appointments between May 10 and May 20.