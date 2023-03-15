Assam

Assam Budget 2023-24 to be Presented on March 16

The budget will be presented at the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta NeogFILE
Pratidin Time

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented on March 16.

The budget will be presented at the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Neog informed that the budget covers socio-economic aspects of the state and it involves little good news for women.

Speaking on previous year’s budget, she said, “Last year attempts were to fulfill the promises made in the nine-month budget. We had been quite successful in this regard.”

Earlier, Ajanta Neog announced that the government will make 40,000 new appointments between May 10 and May 20.

Speaking at the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly earlier on the day, the finance minister made the announcement. The announcement came in response to Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi’s question during the ongoing budget session.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi had also questioned the government on overlapping in appointments to state government positions, which finance minister Ajanta Neog firmly refuted.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog
Assam Govt To Give 40,000 Appointments In May: Ajanta Neog
Assam Budget
Ajanta Neog

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-budget-2023-24-to-be-presented-on-march-16
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com