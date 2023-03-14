Assam Govt To Give 40,000 Appointments In May: Ajanta Neog

Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on Tuesday announced that the government will make 40,000 new appointments between May 10 and May 20.

Speaking at the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly today, the finance minister made the announcement. The announcement came in response to Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi’s question during the ongoing budget session.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi had also questioned the government on overlapping in appointments to state government positions, which finance minister Ajanta Neog firmly refuted.

It may be noted that finance minister Ajanta Neog will be presenting the state budget tomorrow.

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on March 10 at Dispur in Guwahati and is scheduled to continue till April 5. Some new and amended bills are expected to be brought up for discussion during this session.

The first day of the budget session began with the address from newly appointed Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. However, his speech was cut short after the opposition picked on the government for not speaking up against the comments made by a Maharashtra MLA regarding the people of Assam.

Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu had controversially claimed in their state assembly that street dogs from there could be sent to Assam as people here consume dog meat, as a measure against the rapidly increasing street dog population in the state.

The opposition lashed out the state government for not speaking up against the matter. Akhil Gogoi also questioned the government for inflation and rising prices of essential items, going on to term Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two ‘Hitlers’ of India.

Moreover, the second day of the session was hogged by the entire row over HSLC paper leak in Assam. After the General Science paper of the ongoing HSLC examination in Assam was leaked, SEBA had to issue a notification cancelling the exam scheduled for the following day. The opposition rounded the government on the matter and demanded the resignation of state education minister Ranoj Pegu.