Assam Budget 2023: ₹550 cr Boost To 200 Year Old Tea Industry, Know How?

In a major boost to the 200 year old Assam tea industry, the state government has earmarked almost Rs 550 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.

For nearly two centuries, tea sector has been a backbone to the state economy. Needless to add Tea Industry is also extremely important from the employment generation perspective. A substantial part of our populace depends on tea. Even today, tea constitutes close to 90 percent of our exports.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the Assam budget 2023 said, “The potential of tea garden land has been unlocked and shall be used for agriculture and allied activities. Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS), 2020 will be further strengthened to incentivize the production of orthodox tea and specialty tea in Assam. As promised, increase in the production subsidy for orthodox and speciality tea from Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg is already under process. However, celebrating the 200 years of Assam Tea, I am pleased to announce that for the current year of 2023-24 only, an enhanced production subsidy of Rs 12 per kg will be extended.”

An estimated budget of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for this scheme, the minister informed.

The state government is also eyeing to celebrate 200 years of Assam tea, which coincides with year 2023, in a grand manner.

“We propose to organize road shows in major cities across the country as well as abroad to promote Assam Tea as a brand and showcase the rich socio-cultural heritage of tea garden communities. The potential of tea garden land has been unlocked and shall be used for agriculture and allied activities,” FM Neog added.

The state government also proposed extension of tax holiday on Agricultural Income Tax for a period of next three years.

“The emphasis will be given on the infrastructure development of tea garden labour lines, especially the development of roads. This year, as a special relief, all the arrear electricity dues of tea garden worker families living in the lines will be waived off as a one-time measure by the Government. I will earmark Rs 150 cr for the same,” Ajanta Neog said.

Under “Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women of Tea Garden Areas of Assam”, the compensation amount will be enhanced to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 12,000.

Further, for construction of 500 Mahaprabhu Jagannath Community Hall cum Skill Centres in the prominent localities of tea gardens, the state government has already made a provision for Rs 200 cr in this year budget.

Under Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana, 10,000 houses will be constructed in Tea Garden labour lines only.

“Our Government will continue supporting Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) against the payment of outstanding liabilities of interest on Provident Fund in a phased manner, keeping in mind greater interest of ATCL workers. I am allocating sum of Rs 100 cr this year,” she added further.