Assam Budget 2023: Tea Association Of India Hails Provisions For Industry

The Assam budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 has been hailed by the Tea Association of India (TAI) which has lauded the extension of the Assam Agri income tax exemption and the incenstives declared under the Assam tea industry special incentive scheme (ATISIS).

This comes after Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog announced the budget for the state for the term 2023-24 during which she made several announcements for the tea industry.

During her speech, Ajanta Neog announced the extension of Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS), adding that the orthodox subsidy has been increased from Rs 7 to Rs 10.

She mentioned that this will help celebrate 200 glorious years of Assam Tea in a befitting manner, while announcing that on the occasion, the subsidy increase will be Rs 12.

Moreover, the finance minister announced branding of Assam Tea – roadshows to be organized in different parts of the country.

In the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, Ajanta Neog also announced Agriculture Income Tax exemption for another three years, while adding several other announcements including electricity incentives for labour lines.

Reacting to it, the secretary of TAI Assam Branch, Dipanjol Deka hailed the budget. In a release he mentioned, “Tea Association of India (TAI) hails the Assam budget and lauds the extension of the Assam Agri income tax exemption and the incentives declared under the Assam tea industry special incentive scheme (ATISIS).”

“The proposal to hold road shows all over India, to promote Assam tea, as part of the 200 years celebration of Assam tea, would be of immense benefit to the Assam tea Industry,” added Dipanjol Deka.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers' Association (GTABA) Secretary Dinesh Bihani said, “Today in the Assam Budget the Government of Assam has given emphasis to promote Assam Tea across the Country. This will bring more cheer for the consumers to drink good quality Assam Tea. The makers of good quality tea will be recognised by the tea lovers for good liquors, aroma and good taste. This will result in good remunerative prices.”

He further said, “In this context please note that at present we are in surplus of tea and due to lower consumption of tea the tea industry is facing a lot of problems. I hope the new initiative by the Assam Govt will change the scenario of Assam Tea.”

“This year we are celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea through various programs undertaken by the government of Assam,” added Dinesh Bihani.