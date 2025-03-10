Assam Budget: Govt Allocates Rs 7,481 Cr for Mega Infrastructure Plan

The Assam government has announced an ambitious Rs 7,481 crore infrastructure development plan in the 2025 state budget, focusing on key sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, sports, and urban development. The plan aims to enhance connectivity, strengthen institutional frameworks, and modernize essential services across the state.

One of the major highlights of the budget is the "One District One Road" initiative under the Asom Mala scheme. This initiative will see the development of 25 km of roads in each district, with a total allocation of Rs 2,625 crore, significantly improving intra-state connectivity.

In the education and healthcare sectors, major allocations include Rs 582 crore for a new medical college in Darrang and Rs 400 crore for the establishment of Kanaklata University. Additionally, Karbi Anglong will witness significant investment in higher education, with Rs 206 crore allocated for an Agriculture College, Rs 374 crore for a Veterinary College, and Rs 375 crore for a new Sainik School.

The state government has also committed Rs 200 crore for the construction of a new Assembly Building and MLA Hostel in Dibrugarh. The judiciary will see a boost with the development of a new High Court building at Rangmahal, receiving an allocation of Rs 405 crore.

In the sports sector, Assam will make a mark on the international stage with the transformation of Nehru Stadium into a FIFA Centre, backed by an investment of Rs 675 crore. Furthermore, Rs 108 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports stadium in Kokrajhar.

The urban infrastructure push includes a Rs 700 crore allocation for a new flyover in Silchar Municipal Town (Phase 1) to address traffic congestion. Additionally, Rs 331 crore will be invested in the construction of 17 permanent office buildings in newly created co-districts, ensuring efficient administrative operations.

To preserve and promote Assam’s rich biodiversity and history, the government has proposed a Rs 500 crore investment in the Natural History Museum Project in Panbari, Golaghat.