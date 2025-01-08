Akhil to Field Candidates in 126 Seats, If Unity Remains in Doldrums

In a powerful address at the Raijor Dal Foundation Day, party chief Akhil Gogoi emphasized the need for unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, stressing that collaboration must start from the upcoming 2025 panchayat polls.
Gogoi made it clear that the success of the opposition in defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hinges on collective action. "If every opposition party wants to unite for the 2026 Assembly elections, they must first come together in the 2025 panchayat polls," he said. "However, the Congress party has a history of betrayal, and if they repeat that in the panchayat polls, we may not be able to form a coalition with them."
The Raijor Dal leader urged all opposition parties to stand united in the 2025 panchayat elections to lay the foundation for a strong, united front in 2026. "If all opposition parties join forces, it will foster true cooperation and will be the key to defeating BJP," Gogoi stated.
Referring to the current BJP-led government, he outlined their strategies to win elections, accusing them of using hyper-nationalism, communalism, and freebies to sway voters. "We need to develop a counter-strategy to address these issues ahead of the 2026 polls," he stressed, adding that only through opposition unity can the BJP's grip on power be broken.
Gogoi was also candid about the possibility of Raijor Dal contesting the 2026 Assembly polls independently if a coalition is not formed. "If we do not manage to create a coalition, Raijor Dal will contest all 126 constituencies," he declared. However, he expressed optimism about forging alliances with other parties, even if the Congress is excluded. "We will respect our coalition partners and allocate seats accordingly," he affirmed.
In his closing remarks, Gogoi reiterated the crucial role of opposition unity in the battle against BJP. "Without unity, we cannot defeat BJP. The need for cooperation among opposition parties is more pressing than ever," he said.
Gogoi's firm stance on coalition-building and his call for a united opposition to challenge the BJP reflects a broader sentiment within Assam's political landscape as the state gears up for the crucial elections ahead.