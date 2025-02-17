Assam Budget Session Begins: Governor Highlights Development, Investment Plans

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session commenced with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s address, marking a historic moment as the session is being held outside the state capital for the first time.
Terming the move to hold the Budget Session outside Dispur as a "historic step," the Governor stated that Assam is advancing swiftly in achieving sustainable development goals. He emphasized the BJP-led government’s commitment to infrastructural growth and economic expansion, particularly in the semiconductor and industrial sectors.
The Governor underscored Assam’s recent achievements, including the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and the UNESCO World Heritage Site status granted to Charaideo Maidams. He also noted the state’s financial growth, citing a 25% increase in tax revenue for FY 2022-23 and a 15% rise in FY 2023-24. Assam has also achieved a perfect score in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal No. 7, showcasing its commitment to sustainable energy initiatives.
Major Announcements:
- Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant: Expected to be operational by December 2025, generating 12,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs.
- Namrup Fertilizer Production: The plant will produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, boosting self-reliance in agriculture.
- Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit (Feb 24-26): The investment summit will focus on electronics, semiconductors, power, petrochemicals, MSME, and renewable energy. A record-breaking Jhumur dance performance will be held at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24.
- Orunodoi Scheme Expansion: Monthly financial assistance of ₹1,250 is currently provided to 24 lakh women; under Orunodoi 3.0, the number of beneficiaries will rise to 36 lakh.
The Governor reiterated the Assam government’s commitment to economic reforms and social welfare, positioning the state as a major investment hub in the coming years.
Meanwhile, ahead of the session, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the public about road construction at Ultapani, along the India-Bhutan border.
The Assam government has already spent ₹26 crore on the construction of the 35-kilometer road from Bishmuri to Ultapani.
The proposed road will pass through the newly recognized Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, as approved by the Assam Cabinet on Sunday.
