Assam Budget Session Begins: Governor Highlights Development, Investment Plans

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session commenced with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s address, marking a historic moment as the session is being held outside the state capital for the first time.

The Budget session began today at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) assembly in Kokrajhar. In his speech, the Governor highlighted the state’s rapid economic and social progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Terming the move to hold the Budget Session outside Dispur as a "historic step," the Governor stated that Assam is advancing swiftly in achieving sustainable development goals. He emphasized the BJP-led government’s commitment to infrastructural growth and economic expansion, particularly in the semiconductor and industrial sectors.

The Governor underscored Assam’s recent achievements, including the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and the UNESCO World Heritage Site status granted to Charaideo Maidams. He also noted the state’s financial growth, citing a 25% increase in tax revenue for FY 2022-23 and a 15% rise in FY 2023-24. Assam has also achieved a perfect score in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal No. 7, showcasing its commitment to sustainable energy initiatives.

Major Announcements:

Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant: Expected to be operational by December 2025, generating 12,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs.

Expected to be operational by December 2025, generating 12,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs. Namrup Fertilizer Production: The plant will produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, boosting self-reliance in agriculture.

The plant will produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, boosting self-reliance in agriculture. Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit (Feb 24-26): The investment summit will focus on electronics, semiconductors, power, petrochemicals, MSME, and renewable energy. A record-breaking Jhumur dance performance will be held at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24.

The investment summit will focus on electronics, semiconductors, power, petrochemicals, MSME, and renewable energy. A record-breaking Jhumur dance performance will be held at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24. Orunodoi Scheme Expansion: Monthly financial assistance of ₹1,250 is currently provided to 24 lakh women; under Orunodoi 3.0, the number of beneficiaries will rise to 36 lakh.

The Governor reiterated the Assam government’s commitment to economic reforms and social welfare, positioning the state as a major investment hub in the coming years.

Meanwhile, ahead of the session, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the public about road construction at Ultapani, along the India-Bhutan border.

The Assam government has already spent ₹26 crore on the construction of the 35-kilometer road from Bishmuri to Ultapani.

The proposed road will pass through the newly recognized Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, as approved by the Assam Cabinet on Sunday.

