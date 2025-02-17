Assam Assembly Budget Session: Ministers, MLAs Hail Historic Move

Assam ministers and MLAs travelled to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assembly on Monday, where the state Legislative Assembly's Budget Session will be held. Buses carrying Assam ministers and state MLAs departed for the BTC Assembly in Kokrajhar early this morning.

Advertisment

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika emphasized the significance of the budget session, stating, "Our assembly is generally held in the permanent building in Dispur. For the first time, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are going to hold the assembly session in Kokrajhar. Fifteen years ago, there was a situation that which the people of Kokrajhar wanted a separate state, but now they don't want it and they are welcoming us for the assembly. This is a great initiative. It will be continued."

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Numal Momin, highlighted the region's progress under the BJP government. He remarked, "The message of all MLAs is that after the BJP government came, peace prevails in BTR, which was a disturbed area earlier. We are having this budget session and the Governor's speech in Kokrajhar today. It will carry a very good message to the people of Assam, and PM Modi's dream of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' will reveal today."

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia echoed similar sentiments, calling it a "great day and a historical day for Assam." He further added, "The Assam Assembly is going to be held in Kokrajhar. We'll discuss the economic, socio-economic, and all-round development of the six scheduled areas. It is very significant. It will give a great message to the entire people of Assam."

On the other hand, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said, "It is happening for the first time in the Assam Assembly, hosting the Assembly session outside the capital. It is one of the proofs shown by the government that earlier, the BTC area was completely unraised, but presently, peaceful restoration is going on there.”

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya praised the initiative, emphasizing its uniqueness. He stated, "It is a good initiative. This is happening for the first time in India, where we are going out of the station and going to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area. Everyone will praise this step as BTC was an underdeveloped area."

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal also acknowledged the historic nature of the session, saying, "It is a historical budget session that will start outside the capital. I think that will give a message to the people of the 'sixth schedule' area. Today's main discussion will be on the socio-economic and all-round development of the 'sixth schedule' area."

For the first time in Assam's history, a legislative assembly session will take place outside Guwahati. The Budget session is set to begin today at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) assembly in Kokrajhar. Following the Governor’s address, government bills and ordinances will be tabled. Additionally, the Supplementary Demands for Grants and the list of supplementary allocations for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented.