Assam: Budget Session Disrupted With Calls For Action On Dog Meat Row

Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Rokibul Hussain along with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi disrupted proceedings on the first day of the budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday.

This comes after repeated requests from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to not disrupt assembly proceedings with the budget session commencing today.

As per reports, the trio led the disruptions as newly appointed Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria initiated proceedings of the budget session with his address to the house.

As a result of the disruptions, the Governor’s speech ahead of the budget session was cut short to only 17 minutes. However, the trio put forward valid arguments while disrupting proceedings of the budget session.

They took up the issue of Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu referring to the people of Assam as consumers of dog meat and suggesting sending street dogs from Maharashtra here in a bid to tackle their problems.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha brought up the issue with the opposition demanding that the Assam Governor’s speech should have mentioned the issue.

Moreover, the Assam government should also have taken up the issue instead of letting it slide, the opposition demanded on the first day of the budget session.

It may be noted that Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu had suggested during Maharashtra assembly session proceedings that street dogs from the state be sent to Assam as people here consumed them. This would help tackle the rising population of street dogs there, according to Kadu.

The insensible comments were uncalled for and received a lot of flak from animal rights activists, as well as sections of the people here in Assam.

Bacchu Kadu was one of the MLAs who had accompanied the then rebel MLA and present Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Guwahati in Assam as they planned to topple the elected government in their state.

However, the matter was not taken up seriously by the Assam government with suggestions rife of their close ties with the government in Maharashtra being the reason behind it.