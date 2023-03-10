Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget Session Begins Today

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday (March 10) at Dispur in Guwahati. The budget session is scheduled to continue till April 5.

According to information, the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will consist of an overall 14 sittings between today and April 5.

As per reports, the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to begin with the address from newly appointed Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The Governor will be addressing the members of the house today.

Later on, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog will be presenting the budget on March 15, as per information. Meanwhile, some new and amended bills are expected to be tabled during this session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

It may be noted that ahead of the budget session, an all party meeting commenced on Thursday in order to prepare strategies.

It is being speculated that the opposition will try to corner the government on the topics of eviction and action on child marriage issues among others. Ahead of the budget session, security has also been beefed up in and around Dispur where the Assam secretariat is situated.

It may be noted that the all-party meeting was held ahead of Assam budget session at Central Hall of Legislative Assembly which was chaired by Biswajit Daimary, the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly.

The meeting was attended by all MLAs of ruling and opposition parties. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the all-party meeting.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Ahead of the Assembly Budget Session from tomorrow, took part in a meeting chaired by Hon Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 with leaders of all political partied at Central Hall of the Assembly.”

“Sought everyone’s support for smooth conduct of the Budget Session,” he added.

Earlier, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog had claimed that the budget for this financial year for the state will be realistic. Speaking on the upcoming budget session of Assam, Ajanta Neog had claimed, “I am giving my word, this year’s budget is going to be realistic and the capital expenditure will increase.”