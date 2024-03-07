Assam: Burglary Mastermind Arrested After Police Shootout in Tinsukia

A 27-year-old individual, believed to be the mastermind of a series of night burglaries in Assam's Tinsukia district, was injured by a bullet during an attempt to resist arrest on Wednesday.
The injured person has been identified as Munna Sah, residing in the Lohari Kachari area on the outskirts of Tinsukia town in Upper Assam.
This development followed the establishment of a special team by Tinsukia police superintendent Abhijeet Gurav, comprising Additional SPs, officers from Tinsukia and Makum police stations, as well as personnel from the Tinsukia Rider unit. This move came in response to a record 11 burglaries reported in the past two weeks.
Gurav explained that the team conducted extensive raids across various locations in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts over the last 72 hours. He credited the successful identification of the gang responsible for the burglaries to the analysis of CCTV footage in Tinsukia town.
During a late-night operation on the outskirts of Tinsukia on Wednesday, the police team confronted Munna Sah, who sustained a bullet injury while attempting to flee. Gurav confirmed that the alleged mastermind and one of his accomplices had been apprehended and were receiving treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.
According to preliminary investigations, the gang is believed to consist of 6 to 7 members. Several individuals have been detained for questioning, with the investigation ongoing and further arrests expected soon.
Additional Superintendent of Tinsukia (HQ) Bivash Das assured that efforts were underway to recover the stolen goods, bringing relief to the local business community, which had been targeted by the gang.