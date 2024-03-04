4 Arrested in Separate Incidents of Theft & Abduction in Manipur
In a significant breakthrough, the Manipur Police arrested four individuals for their alleged involvement in separate incidents of vehicle theft and abduction cases, reports said on Monday.
According to sources, the police swiftly took action and recovered a stolen Toyota Fortuner on March 2, 2024 and arrested three persons in connection to this.
The vehicle theft was reported on February 29, 2024, in Imphal West. The arrested accused have been identified as Yumnam Angousana Singh (26), Maibam Sanajaoba Singh (26), and Irom James Singh (22), all residents of Imphal East.
The Manipur Police took to platform 'X' and wrote, "In connection with snatching of one Toyota Fortuner on 29.02.2024 by unknown miscreants at Imphal West, Manipur Police recovered the said vehicle on 02.03.2024 and arrested 3(three) accused persons who are involved in the incident on 03.03.2024 namely (a) Yumnam Angousana Singh (26), (b) Maibam Sanajaoba Singh (26) of Imphal West and (c) Irom James Singh (22) of Imphal East."
In another sensational incident, an elderly man was abducted along with his vehicle from Imphal East, reports claimed. The man identified as Kish Sarunao (55) and his vehicle were later rescued by the police after search operations were launched.
Reportedly, in connection to this, a person named Lukhram Bikram Singh of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai was arrested and remanded to police custody.