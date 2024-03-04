4 Arrested in Separate Incidents of Theft & Abduction in Manipur

The vehicle theft was reported on February 29, 2024, in Imphal West. The arrested accused have been identified as Yumnam Angousana Singh (26), Maibam Sanajaoba Singh (26), and Irom James Singh (22), all residents of Imphal East.

The Manipur Police took to platform 'X' and wrote, "In connection with snatching of one Toyota Fortuner on 29.02.2024 by unknown miscreants at Imphal West, Manipur Police recovered the said vehicle on 02.03.2024 and arrested 3(three) accused persons who are involved in the incident on 03.03.2024 namely (a) Yumnam Angousana Singh (26), (b) Maibam Sanajaoba Singh (26) of Imphal West and (c) Irom James Singh (22) of Imphal East."