Assam: Burglary Victim Approaches Top Cop After Inaction by Mariani Police

A victim of a burglary in Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday has urged the Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh to look into the lackadaisical approach of Mariani police station officials who had failed to nab culprit despite two repeated incidents of theft in her pharmacy within a month.
Taking to Twitter, the victim identified as Tanuja Modi alleged that an FIR was lodged at Mariani police station earlier against the burglary incidents where once her mobile phone was stolen and then cash, however, no action was taken against the culprit.
Demanding justice, the victim woman having no other option left has appealed before the top cop for a quick action against the said crime.
Her FIR number is Mariani PS case no. 64/2023.
It may be mentioned that the said victim is a proprietor of a medical store in Jorhat’s Mariani town.