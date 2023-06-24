Tinsukia Lottery Scam: Two Journalists Detained for Questioning

Two journalists on Saturday, were detained for questioning in relation to the lottery fraud case that took place in Assam’s Tinsukia.
Tinsukia witnessed a significant development in the ongoing lottery case as four individuals, including the prime accused Hridoy Kurmi, were apprehended by the police.
Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement successfully intercepted four fraudsters while they were returning from Shillong.
The individuals identified as Nilpawan Chetia, Gyandeep Chetia and Mun Baruah, are believed to be involved in the lottery scam.
Two journalists from Tinsukia, Saurav Chowdhury, and Santosh Phukan, were also taken into custody for questioning.
According to sources, both of the journalists have been accused of accepting money.
A case bearing number 379/23 has been registered under sections 120 B, 406/420/468 IPC in relation to this incident.
Further investigations are underway to unravel the depth of the lottery racket.