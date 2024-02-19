Assam: Bus-Car Collison in Kaliabor Leaves One Critically Injured

In another major road mishap in Kaliabor town of Assam, a car crashed into a bus after losing control, leaving one seriously injured, reports said.
As per reports, a KIA vehicle crashed into a night superbus after its driver lost consciousness at wheels in Kaliabor’s Harmati locality on Monday.
It may be mentioned that one passenger of the KIA vehicle received fatal injuries and was admitted to the Jakhalabandha Hospital right after the mishap.
However, none of the passengers of the bus were injured.
As per reports, the bus was travelling from Golaghat to Guwahati whereas the KIA vehicle was moving from Nagaon to Jorhat.