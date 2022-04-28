Assam: Bus Carrying People to PM Modi’s Rally Meets with Accident

In a tragic incident, a bus bringing people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district in Assam collided with a truck at Kothiatoli in Nagaon district on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the bus was bringing people from West Karbi Anglong to the prime minister’s rally venue.

Several persons travelling in the bus have been injured.

One of the traveler said, “There is not a single police official on duty in an important day like today. Many people have been injured. There are no arrangements taken to control the traffic in this area.”

It may be mentioned that the transport department has pressed over 5,000 buses into service to bring people to the venues of the programmes.

Narendra Modi will address the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong and lay the foundation of several educational and development projects worth over Rs 500 crore. He will also virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more across Assam from Khanikar Park in Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Stage set for PM Modi’s Visit to Assam Today