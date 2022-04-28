Stage set for PM Modi’s Visit to Assam Today

Stage is all set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam today. Modi will lay foundations to several development projects in the state.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dimapur airport in Nagaland at 11 am and from there he would take a helicopter to Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. He will address the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi and lay the foundation of several educational and development projects worth over Rs 500 crore.

PM Modi will then leave for Dibrugarh where he will dedicate to the nation the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Later in the afternoon, he will virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more across Assam from Khanikar Park in Dibrugarh, where Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Sarma would also be present.

The seven hospitals that will be inaugurated by the prime minister are at Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang. The medical establishments whose foundation will be laid are at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

Tight security arrangements have been made and traffic regulations put in place ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

