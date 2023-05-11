Assam: Bus Carrying Wedding Party Attacked In Silchar

In a horrific incident that took place on Wednesday night, a bus carrying a wedding party was intercepted and attacked by a miscreant in Assam’s Silchar, leaving several people injured including women and children.
The incident took place in Silchar’s Sabashpur when bus was heading back from Durgapally.
According to sources, the attack was allegedly carried out by a man named Naju Borbhuyan, who had confronted the driver of the bus over the use of upper-dipper lights. The situation quickly escalated with Naju allegedly breaking one of the windows of the bus, and as a result, several pieces of glass ricocheted towards the passengers, injuring them.
The injured also include women and children, source further informed, adding that Naju immediately fled the spot following the incident.
Meanwhile, local police were informed who reached the scene rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, police said.
Earlier on May 6, a group of miscreants attacked Kareng Huchori Dal (group), leaving several members injured.
The entire scene of the violent attack was captured on camera.
According to reports, the Huchori group had been invited to the Palengi Regional Bihu Conference at Gargaon in Assam’s Sivasagar district. On their way back from the conference, their car was intercepted by a group of drunken youths, who proceeded to attack the group with great ferocity.
The attack reportedly included the beating of the bihuwas and nasonis, members of the Huchori gang.
In the wake of the attack, the Kareng Huchori gang lodged an FIR against the miscreants at the Demow police station.