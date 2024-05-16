Assam: Bus Drives Into Ditch In Kaziranga, Several Injured

A bus with several passengers on board was involved in an accident in Assam’s Kaziranga on Wednesday midnight leaving many injured.
The driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the steering and drove stright into a ditch. Initial reports suggest that the incident occured at around 12 am.
There were around 30-40 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. While no casualties were reported in the mishap, sources say that many passengers on the bus sustained injuries of varying extent.
According to sources, the accident took place very close to a petrol pump in Kaziranga's Kohora. The night service bus name 'Kriti' which was involved in the accident had registration number AS 12 E 9381.
The bus which was traveling from Tezpur to Tinsukia also had several minor passengers which added to the concerns of the locals.
In the aftermath of the incident, locals rushed to help and got the injured passengers admitted to a nearby hospital. The local police also reached the scene of the accident and took control over the matter.
After contacting the immediate kin of the passengers, the police launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident. More details are awaited.