Assam: Woman Killed by Smuggling Vehicle in Mankachar Road Accident

A tragic incident unfolded at Kharuabandha Mohammad Fekamari in Hatshingimari of South Salmara-Mankachar District, as a woman lost her life in a road accident involving a smuggling vehicle on Saturday.
The victim, identified as Shefali Begum from Fekamari village, was fatally struck by the speeding vehicle while walking in the morning.
According to reports, the vehicle careened off the road after hitting Begum, resulting in her tragic demise. Tension gripped the area following the incident, exacerbated by the fleeing of the driver and handyman of the vehicle.
Additionally, the accident resulted in the death of one of the five cows being transported in the vehicle, while the remaining four sustained injuries.