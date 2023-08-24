Assam: Businessman Brutally Attacked and Robbed of Lakhs In Nagaon

In an incident that has sent ripples through Haibargaon in Assam’s Nagaon, a businessman was brutally attacked and robbed of lakhs on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Binod Jain.
According to sources, the assailants, whose identities remain unknown, allegedly made off with a substantial sum of lakhs of rupees, leaving Jain in a critical condition and the community in disbelief.
The attack, which took place at Jain's place of business, marks a distressing turn of events for the otherwise tranquil locality.
Jain's injuries from the attack were severe, leading to his admission to a local medical facility where medical professionals are working tirelessly to stabilize his condition.
Nagaon police have wasted no time in launching a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Officers are diligently pursuing leads, gathering evidence, and questioning potential witnesses to unravel the case.