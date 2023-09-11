Assam Businessman Drugged, Robbed Of Vehicle, Cash

A businessman was reportedly drugged and robbed of cash and other valuables by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Nalbari district.
Sources informed that the victim man, namely Ritu Barman, was found in a disoriented state near a flyover at Satikur area in Nalbari. Passersby quickly helped him up and rendered first aid.
It is learned that the businessman was travelling towards Barpeta from Arunachal Pradesh and met two individuals at a tea shop where he had halted for a quick break. After taking a few sips of his tea, Barman felt drowsy and became unconscious soon after.
Barman had been missing since Sunday evening, sources informed, adding that he was found today afternoon on the road with no shirt or shoes on.
The victim’s brother, who arrived at the scene upon receiving information, informed that his brother had a Scorpio vehicle but is currently missing now. It suspected that the miscreants might have stolen his car as well along with the cash and other valuables.
Local police were informed soon after and an investigation has been initiated in this regard.