Assam: Businessmen Face Extortion Threats in Kokrajhar, Asked To Pay Rs 5 lakh

At a time when negotiations are underway on a truce between the central government and the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO), businessmen at Gossaigaon’s Gurufela Bazar under Kokrajhar district, of late are facing extortion threats through text messages (Mobile SMS).

As per reports, as many as 10 businessmen were allegedly being threatened to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh within the next 10 days.

The extortion demand is believed to have been made in the name of KLO from Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media, one of the businessmen said, “We have received extortion threats in the name of KLO from Bangladesh. We have been asked to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh within next 10 days. There are around 10 businessmen who are supposed to have received the text messages. There might be more businessmen who have received the same SMS, But, I am not sure.”

Finding no other way, the businessmen approached the Assam police for their help and security.

“I have informed the matter to the Hiren Ch. Nath, IGP (SB), Assam Police, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of police,” added another businessman.