Assam Relieves Laya Madduri From Secretary to Cultural Affairs Dept

The state government has relieved IAS officer Laya Madduri from the additional charge of Secretary to the Government of Assam, Cultural Affairs Department.

The 2010-batch IAS officer, Madduri will now serve as the secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance, and Science & Technology Departments.

Interestingly, the orders from the Assam governor came amid a gaffe in the recent Assam State Film Awards where nine cheques given to several winners got bounced on the very next day, leaving the state government in an embarrassing position.

The cheques were signed by the Director of Cultural Affairs, Rabindra Bhawan.

Following the incident, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said, “An inquiry has been initiated into the matter and that the incident was because of a ‘delay on the part of the bank’. The winners concerned have been asked to deposit their cheques again and have been assured that the cheques will be cleared this time.”

The 8th Assam State Film Awards was held last Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

Believe it or not, the incident has raised serious questions about the management of the Cultural Affairs Department and the way it has been functioning.

Meanwhile, in the interest of the public service, 1995-batch, IAS officer Kalyan Chakravarthy who is currently serving as the principal secretary to the Govt of Assam, Labour Welfare, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Cooperation Departments and Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV posts has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cultural Affairs Department as additional charge.

On the other hand, Ashok Barman, special secretary to the Govt of Assam, Implementation of Assam Accord, Revenue & DM Department and Member Secretary, Commission for Review and Assessment of Problems of Satra Lands in Assam has been posted as Special Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cultural Affairs Department as additional charge.