Assam By-Elections: Congress Leaves Bihali Seat Open for Consensus Candidate

The Congress party is currently planning its strategy for the forthcoming by-elections in five assembly constituencies in Assam. They are set to field candidates in four constituencies—Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, and Samaguri—while leaving the Bihali seat open for a consensus candidate from the Assam Sanmilita Mancha (ASOM).
On Friday evening, a meeting of ASOM (formerly known as the United Opposition Forum) was convened, attended by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjuoti Gogoi, Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, and CPI-M state secretary Suprakash Talukdar.
During the meeting, a five-member committee was established to determine the candidate for the Bihali constituency, with a report expected to be submitted to the APCC president by October 20. This committee includes Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Akhil Gogoi, Suprakash Talukdar, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Jonnes Ingty Kathar, president of the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).
CPI-ML leaders present at the meeting suggested nominating Vivek Das for the Bihali constituency to enhance the opposition's position in the state. This proposal received support from several other party leaders, who advocated for the continuation of a united opposition leading up to the 2026 elections.
Earlier that day, the APCC initiated the candidate selection process at Rajiv Bhawan, also attended by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh. After the meeting, the APCC presented its candidate list to Singh on Friday evening, with the AICC set to finalize the candidates for the by-elections on Saturday evening.
The by-elections in the constituencies of Sidli, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Bihali are scheduled for November 13, with the counting of votes taking place on November 18.