Assam Bypolls 2024: Voting Underway Across Five Constituencies

The by-elections for five assembly constituencies in Assam began on Wednesday.The constituencies involved include Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, which were left vacant after their representatives secured victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 34 candidates are competing, most of whom are entering the fray for the first time.

Polling commenced at 7 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 5 PM, with voting taking place across 1,078 centers. More than nine lakh registered voters are expected to cast their ballots, supported by around 9,000 polling personnel ensuring a smooth and secure process.

Webcasting is being conducted at 592 polling stations, while 11 have been designated as model polling stations and 14 are operated entirely by women staff. The security setup includes 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, amounting to about 1,500 personnel, backed by Assam Police.

In Samaguri, the Congress has fielded Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, who is competing against Diplu Ranjan Sarma from the BJP. The battle for Behali is highlighted by Jayanta Borah, who switched to the Congress and is now facing his former party, represented by Diganta Ghatowal. Additionally, Behali has Lakhikanta Kurmi from CPI(ML) Liberation as the united opposition candidate and Ananta Gogoi from AAP adding to the contest.

Bongaigaon’s contest features Diptimayee Choudhury of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the wife of MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who represented the constituency for eight consecutive terms since 1985 before moving to Parliament. She is in a direct contest with Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha.

In Dholai of Barak Valley, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is anticipated to face strong competition from Congress nominee Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. Meanwhile, Sidli, located in the Bodoland Territorial Region, sees an intriguing development with Congress putting forth a candidate after more than two decades. Sanjib Warie of Congress is contending against Nirmal Kumar Brahma of the United People's Party Liberal and Suddho Kumar Basumatary of the Bodoland People's Front, making it a three-cornered battle.

Of the five seats being contested, only Samaguri was previously held by Congress, while the remaining four were part of the BJP-led alliance’s tally. Currently, the BJP holds 61 seats in Assam’s 126-member assembly, with its allies AGP and UPPL holding eight and six seats respectively.

On the opposition side, the Congress has 26 seats, while AIUDF holds 15, BPF has three, and CPI(M) has representation as part of a broader left coalition.