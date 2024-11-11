Samaguri Violence: Arrest Made After Attack On Journalists
The police in Assam's Samaguri arrested an individual following intensive operations at the behest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a recent incident of violence in which several media persons were injured.
The arrested person has been identified as Taher Uddin. Meanwhile, three others, suspected of involvement in the incident, are on the run along with their families, sources said.
Last month, a clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress left 15 media workers injured who were caught in the conflict. The incident occurred while Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, was returning after filing his nomination.
As Hussain's camp passed by a BJP gathering near the Samaguri main highway, they were allegedly attacked by the BJP workers who initially surrounded them and started sloganeering. Media workers around, including Pratidin Time's Samaguri correspondent Nayanmoni Saikia, flocked to record visuals when they were targeted. Saikia's mobile phone, which he used to record the incident, was snatched and destroyed.
In a related development earlier today, Congress leader Amjad Ali's residence was pelted with stones by miscreants. Ali's house along with a car were damaged in the incident.
On Sunday, Assam cabinet minister Bimal Borah and BJP MLA Rupak Sarmah submitted a memorandum to the Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah after MLA Jitu Goswami's vehicle was fired at during a rally in Samaguri.
Barhampur constituency MLA Jitu Goswami commented on the incident afterwards, saying, "We were conducting a peaceful march from one BJP office at Moriputhikhaity to another when the chaos erupted. During the march, individuals from the residence of Ismail Hussain, a former Congress councillor, began pelting stones at our members, creating disorder. Subsequently, some of these individuals opened fire, targeting my car. My PSO protected me, and I was moved to a safe location. I have called on the police to arrest all those responsible. Several of my colleagues have sustained injuries, with one in critical condition who may need to be transferred to GMCH."
Ahead of by-elections in Samaguri, along with four other assembly constituencies in Assam on November 13, several incidents of poll-related violence have gone on record.