UPPL Names Nirmal Kumar Brahma To Contest Sidli In Assam Bypolls

Notably, the Election Commission of India officially announced that by-elections for five Assembly seats in Assam will take place on November 13, with the results expected on November 23. These five Assembly seats became vacant earlier this year after several MLAs transitioned to parliamentary roles following the Lok Sabha elections. This included two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including a cabinet minister, along with one each from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), as well as one from the opposition Congress.