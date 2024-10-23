Assam Bypolls: Opposition Bloc's Behali Candidate Bibek Das Replaced

In a significant political shift, Bibek Das, the CPI (ML) candidate for the upcoming by-elections in the Behali constituency, has been replaced by another contender.
The Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) is expected to announce a new candidate to take Das's place, with speculation suggesting that retired forest officer Prasanta Gogoi may be the frontrunner for the nomination, though official confirmation is still pending.
This decision follows objections raised by the Congress party, a key member of the coalition, regarding Das's candidacy. Jitendra Singh, in-charge of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), had sent a letter outlining the party's concerns, resulting in the coalition to reconsider its candidate for the Bihali constituency.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the General Secretary of the coalition, is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 12 PM to announce the new candidate.
The ASOM, formerly known as the United Opposition Forum, is a coalition of 15 political parties in Assam that has formed a seat-sharing agreement aimed at ousting the incumbent BJP government.