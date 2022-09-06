Assam Cabinet Allocates Rs. 500 Crores For Development of BTR

The Assam Cabinet meeting was held in Kokrajhar on Tuesday and many important decisions were taken in the meeting.

The cabinet has announced an allocation of a sum of Rs. 500 crores for the development of Bodoland Territorial Council including the construction of 500km of roads and bridges.

Half of the total amount, Rs. 250 crores will be released in this fiscal year and the other half will be released in the next fiscal year.

In the meeting, they made a decision to establish Auniati University, a cultural university, and to form District Police Accountability Commission.