Assam Cabinet Allocates Rs. 500 Crores For Development of BTR

The Assam Cabinet meeting was held in Kokrajhar on Tuesday and many important decisions were taken in the meeting.
The cabinet has announced an allocation of a sum of Rs. 500 crores for the development of Bodoland Territorial Council including the construction of 500km of roads and bridges.
Half of the total amount, Rs. 250 crores will be released in this fiscal year and the other half will be released in the next fiscal year.
In the meeting, they made a decision to establish Auniati University, a cultural university, and to form District Police Accountability Commission.
As many as 48 obsolete laws will be repealed, the cabinet said.
The BTR administration has allowed provincialisation of 10 colleges in the region.
In order to focus on Bodo learning, the cabinet decided to introduce the language as a medium of instruction at the HS level, and the professors, assistant professors, and associate professors will be appointed outside the ambit of reservation.
In addition, students irrespective of their caste having qualifications can apply for the post of Bodo language teacher in colleges.