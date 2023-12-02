Assam Cabinet Announces 5% Reservation in BTech & BE Courses for Govt. School Students

To provide equal opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds of the state, the Assam Cabinet on Friday decided to provide 5% reservation in BTech/BE courses in Government Engineering Colleges.
The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at the cabinet meeting in Tinsukia informed that students who studied from Class VII to X in Government Schools (under SEBA) and Class XI to XII in Government Schools/Colleges/Provincialised Colleges (under AHSEC) will be benefitted with the decision.
Earlier in October this year, the state cabinet gave its nod for a 5% reservation in medical and engineering seats for students of government schools.
''The Assam government is taking strides to enhance the quality of education in government schools. Class 7 to Class 12 students in government schools will now have access to a 5 per cent reservation in medical and engineering seats,'' Sarma informed during a press conference.
He further informed that students in classes 7 to 10, studying under the SEBA board, will also benefit from these educational reforms.
Meanwhile, the cabinet on Friday approved constituting the CSR Authority of Assam to channelize CSR funds.
The cabinet also decided to expand the ambit of the free food grains to include government employees earning upto Rs 4 lakh per annum.
It also approved land settlement in favour of 4,444 landless indigenous families (both in urban and rural areas) in 16 districts of Assam namely Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, Barpeta, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Dhubri under Mission Basundhara 2.0.
The cabinet also decided to release Rs 100 crore to Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) against the budget provision in 2023-24 for payment of interest on delayed deposit of Provident Fund to Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organisation (ATEPFO).
The cabinet approved to amendment of the draft Assam State Prosecution Service Rules, 2023 for ensuring a clear methodology for recruitment to the Assam State Prosecution Service.
It also gave its nod to approval to settlement/transfer and reclassification of land measuring 10 bigha at Utar Fulung village under Barbongshar Mouza in North Guwahati Revenue Circle in favour of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for establishing state-of-art Centre of Excellence at Guwahati.