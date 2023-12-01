How Assam Govt Plans to Accelerate Progress in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia?

The Assam cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday approved nearly Rs 100 crore of welfare projects in various parts of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha.
To expedite progress in Tinsukia, the Assam cabinet has decided to renovate the Tinsukia district stadium; for which an amount of Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned for the cause.
Under the Tinsukia Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), a multi-level car parking in Thana chariali locality will be constructed.
An ISBT near Tinsukia by-pass is also on the cards.
Constructions of a logistic hub with a modern truck terminal, flyover near Tinsukia Medical College, development of Napukhuri Park, development of Bordoloi Nagar Park, construction of underpass in Rongagora Road and 4-lane crossing, development and strengthening of Tinsukia Flyover near Napukhuri, Tinsukia have also been approved.
For Chabua LAC, the state cabinet has approved widening, strengthening and beautification of the road from Court Tiniali to DC office to Guru Teg Bahadur School, including drainage for Borguri Industrial Park.
For Doomdooma LAC, a sports complex-cum-stadium at Doomdooma College, Indoor Stadium-cum-Multipurpose Building at Doomdooma Town Field, RCC Bridge over Doomdooma River, Road overbridge in Doomdooma town have been approved.
For Margherita LAC, road development and strengthening of Margherita to Changlang Gate connecting Chalang district (HQ) -8 km, road development and strengthening of Margherita to Namtok Gate (now Arunachal Pradesh), construction of Jagun Kathasema-Tekeri Brahmajan Road with a bridge over Buridehing River has been approved by the cabinet today.
For Digboi LAC, a multi-purpose centre and Indoor Stadium along with swimming pool in Tingrai, a 2 km long drainage for Digboi Chariali to Borbil, Master drain in Makum town was approved by the cabinet.
Lastly for Sadiya LAC, the cabinet has approved construction of Bir Lachit Stadium at Chapakhowa, Indoor stadium with swimming pool at Kakopather, Development of Bura-Buri Than, Construction of Bhupen Hazarika statue-cum-park near Bhupen Hazarika Setu and electrification of Amarpur through GRID.