Assam Cabinet Announces Further Steps Against Child Marriages

In a stern step to bring an end to child marriage, the Assam cabinet on Thursday decided to approve The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the significant progress made in reducing child marriages in the state. According to an independent survey conducted by the India Child Protection (ICP) at 1,132 villages, there has been an 81% decrease in child marriage cases across 20 districts.
The Assam government carried out an intensive crackdown against cases of child marriages across the state resulting in innumerable arrests.
As such, during today's meeting, the cabinet gave its nod to bringing in The Assam Repealing Bill.
The Assam Chief Minister stated, "We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage."
"In the meeting of the #AssamCabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024," he added.
Meanwhile, the bill will be taken up for discussion during the next Monsoon Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Additionally, the state cabinet also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam which will be considered during the monsoon session.